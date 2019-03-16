Demonstrators looted stores on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Saturday, on the 18th week of yellow vest protests, characterized by an uptick in violence after dwindling participation in recent weeks.

A Boss menswear store and the high-end Fouquet’s restaurant were among the premises targeted as groups of masked protesters lobbed stones at police defending the Arc de Triomphe war memorial. The police responded with teargas and water cannon.

Last Update: Saturday, 16 March 2019 KSA 14:45 - GMT 11:45