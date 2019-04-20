A German army plane has evacuated 12 German tourists who survived this week’s bus accident on the island of Madeira that claimed 29 lives, Portuguese authorities said Saturday.
The regional health authorities for Madeira said the patients were taken on board the German military plane at the Cristiano Ronaldo international airport.
