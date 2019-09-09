Time is of the essence when dealing with Iran's nuclear program, the acting chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

Cornel Feruta said that he visited Tehran on Sunday to discuss verification and monitoring under the JCPOA with Iranian senior officials.

“Time is of the essence. Our ongoing interactions need to advance even further. We made it very clear from the agency side, we are very much engaged in exploring all the options,” Cornel Feruta, acting director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said.

“I emphasized the importance of full and timely cooperation by Iran," he added.

Responding to the criticism that the IAEA has been slow in its process, Feruta said that the agency was doing their work based on the solid infrastructure of legally binding obligations.

