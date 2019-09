Iran is installing advanced centrifuges, the UN nuclear agency said on Monday.

The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran was installing advanced centrifuges as the troubled 2015 deal with world powers over Tehran's nuclear program threatens to fall apart.

In a statement the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that on September 7 it had “verified that the following centrifuges were either installed or being installed...: 22 IR-4, one IR-5, 30 IR-6 and three IR-6”.

Iran’s nuclear chief said on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal have failed to fulfill their commitments under the pact, a day after Tehran announced further breaches of limits on its nuclear activity set by the pact.



Last Update: Monday, 9 September 2019 KSA 12:09 - GMT 09:09