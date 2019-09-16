The UAE delegation to the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly which will be led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will seek diplomatic solutions to address the most pressing challenges to regional stability and security.

In a media briefing on Sunday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, the UAE also emphasized its deep and sustained commitment to UN-led initiatives and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to build a more peaceful and tolerant world.

“The UAE will go to New York as a determined and responsible promoter of regional peace and security, as a committed champion against extremism and hate, and as an engaged global citizen working to advance human development and protect the planet,” said Hend Mana al-Otaiba, MoFAIC Director of Strategic Communications.

During the week-long general debate, Sheikh Abdullah will be addressing the General Assembly on 28th September.

“The UAE does not act unilaterally – one of our key objectives during the General Assembly is to strengthen multilateral cooperation and the role of international organizations like the UN,” said al-Otaiba.

On the political track, al-Otaiba underlined: “The UAE supports diplomatic solutions that look to resolve conflicts instead of merely managing them.”

She also reaffirmed the UAE’s continued support for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths’ diplomatic efforts in Yemen as it continues its drawdown of military forces in the country. The UAE will also meet its full aid commitment to Yemen for this year and will continue to be one of Yemen’s largest providers of humanitarian and development assistance, adds al-Otaiba.

The UAE will continue to take a leadership role on climate and sustainability issues at the General Assembly. This June, the UAE hosted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Member States, and other stakeholders in Abu Dhabi for a preparatory conference for the Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit that will be held on 23 September.

The UAE is also home to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), a UN agency coordinating global efforts to promote and support the transition to sustainable energy.

The delegation will also focus on women’s empowerment, al-Otaiba said.

The UAE will advocate that UN-led development projects must actively mainstream women and girls in their design and implementation.

The UAE is currently working closely with UN Women, the body dedicated to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, on the Military and Peacekeeping Training Program for Women at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The second round of this program is set to begin in 2020 and will include female participants from Asia and Africa.

During the week-long General Debate, UAE diplomats will also highlight tolerance and interfaith dialogue as a critical element of the UAE’s approach to regional stability and as a core component of its foreign policy.

UAE initiatives such as the Hedayah Center, the Council of Muslim Elders, and the Abrahamic Family House emphasize the rejection of extremism and sectarianism in all its forms as well as a desire to foster harmony between religions.

The UAE is celebrating 2019 as the “Year of Tolerance” and welcomed His Holiness Pope Francis to the UAE in February 2019. Pope Francis was joined by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed El Tayeb, in signing the declaration on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which reaffirms the interfaith values of tolerance and peace.

