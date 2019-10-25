Leader of Lebanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that the reforms emerging from the protests in the country are “unprecedented,” adding that no Lebanese government has been able to approve such reforms in one session.

In a televised address, Nasrallah warned of the current situation leading to general chaos, security disorder, or civil war. He said he will not accept the bringing down of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun or the resignation of the government.

Nasrallah said that the reform bill is just the first step on the road of other steps that must be taken including approving laws to lift banking secrecy and recovering looted wealth.

“Every politician and religious leader who covers others will be held accountable by the people,” said Nasrallah, adding that the Lebanese government is determined to implement its decisions about the reforms by the set deadlines.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday presented an economic plan to representatives of different political blocs to help ease the unrest that has led to mass protests across the country calling for the resignation of the government.

Lebanon’s government agreed to the package on Monday. The decisions call for a 50 percent reduction in the salaries of current and former officials and $3.3 billion in contributions from banks to achieve a “near-zero deficit” for the 2020 budget.

It also includes a plan to privatize its telecommunications sector and an overhaul to its crippled electricity sector, a crucial demand among potential foreign donors and investors needed to unlock some $11 billion in funds to Lebanon.

The reforms also called for establishing new regulatory and transparency bodies within a “short period” of time to oversee reform plans. Central to protester demands is an end to what they say is rampant corruption destroying the economy.

The protests in Lebanon, which are now in their ninth day, have called for a sweeping overhaul of Lebanon’s political system, with grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure.

