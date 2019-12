An earthquake shook buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and northern parts of India on Friday, said witnesses.

Earthquake in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region was measured at 6.3 on the richter scale, according to the Indian weather office.

The Indian subcontinent has suffered some of the largest earthquakes in the world in recent decades.

