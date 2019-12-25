Iraqi President Barham Salih is meeting with Asaad Al Eidani as part of the nomination process for the role of prime minister.

Eidani, the governor of the oil-rich Basra province, is considered a front runner for the job.

His nomination comes as Iraq faces violent anti-government protests that have resulted in about 450 deaths. Demonstrators have been protesting Iran’s interference in the country's politics, as well as outgoing higher education minister Qusay al-Suhail’s candidacy for prime minister.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 December 2019 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49