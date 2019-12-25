Thousands of Christians were seen celebrating Christmas across the Arab world. Some flocked to churches at the dead of midnight, while others carried out processions on the streets to mark the birth of the prophet Jesus Christ.

Al Arabiya English brings you images from cities in the region that capture the essence of the beloved festival.

Bethlehem

Members of a Palestinian scout band perform during Christmas celebrations at Manger Square in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

Worshippers attend a Christmas midnight mass in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

Cairo

Worshippers gather to attend the midnight Christmas Eve mass at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in the Egyptian capital Cairo in the central downtown district. (AFP)

Lebanon

Lebanese Christians attend Christmas mass at the Maronite Cathedral of Saint George on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)

Iraq

A priest ignites a fire during a mass on Christmas Day at St. George Chaldean Church in Baghdad (Reuters)

Demonstrators work to install a Christmas tree while anti-government protesters gather during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP)

Dubai

Christmas celebration in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. (via Twitter)

