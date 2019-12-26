Crowds in Asia gathered to watch an annular eclipse on Thursday. An annular eclipse is when the moon covers the center of the sun and leaves its edges illuminated, giving the appearance of a ring of fire.
A Saudi man talks on his mobile phone as he monitors the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.(File photo: Reuters)
A Saudi woman wearing special protective glasses prays as she monitors the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba. (File photo: Reuters)
Ones a eclipse always a eclipse #Eclipse the amazing 🌙 pic.twitter.com/6yK5VenP8c— Ethan (@itsbro_Ethan) December 26, 2019
Shot on eclipse at 1.04pm at office 🤩😁😬💜— Ron×Hayila ❄️ (@Aliyah_nor) December 26, 2019
.
.#eclipse #GerhanaMatahariCincin pic.twitter.com/oIExM35BnP
