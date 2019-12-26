Crowds in Asia gathered to watch an annular eclipse on Thursday. An annular eclipse is when the moon covers the center of the sun and leaves its edges illuminated, giving the appearance of a ring of fire.

The rare natural occurrence was observed in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and India.

Generally, there are two solar eclipses on Earth every year, and they happen only when the planet is completely or partially in the Moon’s shadow.

A Saudi man talks on his mobile phone as he monitors the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.(File photo: Reuters)

A Saudi woman wearing special protective glasses prays as she monitors the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba. (File photo: Reuters)

Many took to twitter to share their photos of 2019’s last eclipse.

Ones a eclipse always a eclipse #Eclipse the amazing 🌙 pic.twitter.com/6yK5VenP8c — Ethan (@itsbro_Ethan) December 26, 2019

The previous eclipse was in July this year and was only visible in South America. The next one will be on June 21, 2020.



Last Update: Thursday, 26 December 2019 KSA 15:36 - GMT 12:36