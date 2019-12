The American ambassador to Iraq left Baghdad to an unknown destination, Al Arabiya sources reported on Tuesday.

Washington on Monday accused Iraqi authorities of having failed to “protect” US interests, the AFP reported, a day after deadly American air strikes against a pro-Iran group sparked anger.

US carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, US officials reportedly said.

At least four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, the sources told Reuters. One of the strikes had targeted the militia group’s headquarters near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria, the sources added.



Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 11:24 - GMT 08:24