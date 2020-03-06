An 86-year-year old man infected with coronavirus died in the Netherlands on Friday, the country's first known fatality from the epidemic, the National Health Institute said.
He died in a hospital in the port city of Rotterdam. The Netherlands reported its first coronavirus infection on February 27. As of Thursday, there were 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.
