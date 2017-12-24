UAE says ‘security info’ delayed travel by Tunisian women

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that “security information” had caused the delays on Tunisian women from boarding flights to the country that caused an outcry in their home country.



“We contacted our Tunisian brothers about security information that necessitated taking specific procedures,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on his Twitter account.



“We should avoid misleading attempts... We highly value Tunisian women and respect them,” Gargash said, without elaborating.



A number of Tunisian women said in recent days that their travel on UAE airlines via the Abu Dhabi and Dubai hubs had been delayed and some had to undergo additional examination of their visas.



That triggered angry reactions on social media and local Tunisian media.



The Tunisian government said Friday it had asked the UAE ambassador for clarification, adding that the envoy said the decision was for only a short period and the restrictions had been lifted.

Last Update: Monday, 25 December 2017 KSA 23:23 - GMT 20:23