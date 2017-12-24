GULF
LATEST
NEWS
GULF

UAE says ‘security info’ delayed travel by Tunisian women

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said that the UAE highly value Tunisian women and respect them. (Supplied)
AFP, Abu Dhabi Sunday, 24 December 2017
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that “security information” had caused the delays on Tunisian women from boarding flights to the country that caused an outcry in their home country.

“We contacted our Tunisian brothers about security information that necessitated taking specific procedures,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on his Twitter account.

“We should avoid misleading attempts... We highly value Tunisian women and respect them,” Gargash said, without elaborating.

A number of Tunisian women said in recent days that their travel on UAE airlines via the Abu Dhabi and Dubai hubs had been delayed and some had to undergo additional examination of their visas.

That triggered angry reactions on social media and local Tunisian media.

The Tunisian government said Friday it had asked the UAE ambassador for clarification, adding that the envoy said the decision was for only a short period and the restrictions had been lifted.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 25 December 2017 KSA 23:23 - GMT 20:23
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
UAE says ‘security info’ delayed travel by Tunisian women
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed