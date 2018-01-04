GULF
Saudi-led Arab Coalition cut main Houthi supply line

local Yemeni fighters, backed by UAE troops, raided Houthi strongholds between al-Khoukha and the town of Heys. (WAM)
Reuters, Dubai Thursday, 4 January 2018
The Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen killed dozens of Houthi fighters and cut one of their main supply routes on Wednesday, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported.

The offensive, northwest of Yemen's third largest city of Taiz, could be a major advance for the coalition forces.

It would consolidate gains made last month at al-Khoukha on the Red Sea where pro-government forces, energized since the death of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in December after he ditched his alliance with the Iran-aligned Houthis, made their biggest advance in months.

WAM said local Yemeni fighters, backed by UAE troops, raided Houthi strongholds between al-Khoukha and the town of Heys, about 25 km to the east to try to secure Red Sea areas captured last month.

"Emirati armed forces members and Yemeni resistance fighters managed to cut supply lines for the Houthi militias between Hodeidah and Taiz south of Heys city," WAM said, citing an Emirati army source.

Last Update: Thursday, 4 January 2018 KSA 00:49 - GMT 21:49
