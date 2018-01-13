US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson welcomes Saudi FM Adel al-Jubeir

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson welcomed Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir to the State department in Washington, DC, on Friday.

"I want to welcome back to the State Department, the Saudi Foreign Minister Jubeir and I look forward to our discussions obviously in many many important issues in the region to discuss. Where we're working cooperatively on both in Syria, with the Yemen conflict, stabilizing the entire region and very broadly counter-terrorism where we have a great partnership underway. So welcome Excellency,” Tillerson said at the press conference.

