US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson welcomes Saudi FM Adel al-Jubeir

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabian FM Adel al-Jubeir attend a press event at the State Department on January 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Saturday, 13 January 2018
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson welcomed Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir to the State department in Washington, DC, on Friday.

"I want to welcome back to the State Department, the Saudi Foreign Minister Jubeir and I look forward to our discussions obviously in many many important issues in the region to discuss. Where we're working cooperatively on both in Syria, with the Yemen conflict, stabilizing the entire region and very broadly counter-terrorism where we have a great partnership underway. So welcome Excellency,” Tillerson said at the press conference.

The two parties will discuss many important issues of relevance to the Middle East region including cooperation on the Syria front, the Yemen conflict and stabilizing the entire region.

(With AP)

Last Update: Saturday, 13 January 2018 KSA 04:12 - GMT 01:12
