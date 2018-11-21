Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina starting on Nov. 30, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Kremlin was closely watching moves in oil prices, but declined to comment on whether Moscow would take any possible action to affect them.

US President Donald Trump had also stated that he would be willing to meet with the crown prince at the summit.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih confirmed the news on Monday that the crown prince will be attending the summit, and said that the participation of the crown prince at the G20 summit is part of an expected foreign tour.

Climate change, steel and migration have emerged as sticking points in the final communique that world leaders will issue at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina later this month, an Argentine government official said earlier last week.

- With AFP

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 November 2018 KSA 14:17 - GMT 11:17