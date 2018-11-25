The Saudi Crown Prince sent a cable of appreciation to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan after leaving the United Arab Emirates.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in the UAE where he began a regional tour that will see him visit a number of Arab countries in the coming days.

In his cable to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Saudi Crown Prince said the “visit comes to our second country, the United Arab Emirates, comes within the framework of the distinguished and special fraternal relations that bind our two countries and two brotherly peoples, and the common desire to deepen cooperation in all fields under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” according to the letter published on Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince then congratulated Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the successful organization of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in its 10th edition being held in Abu Dhabi.

“The visit underscored the special relations between our two brotherly countries, peoples and the common desire to strengthen them in all fields under the leadership of His Royal Highness the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the cable published by SPA read.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 November 2018 KSA 21:21 - GMT 18:21