Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Bahrain on Sunday as part of a regional tour.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Manama will also include talks with Bahrain's King Hamad on relations between the two countries and developments in the regional, Arab and international arena.

Quoting a royal court statement from Manama, Bahrain News Agency said that the Saudi crown prince and King Hamad will discuss the "deep-rooted fraternal and historic relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples, in addition to (the) latest regional, Arab and international developments".

Prince Mohammed bin Salman started his tour last Thursday from the United Arab Emirates where he met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and discussed all regional and international issues and files.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 November 2018 KSA 23:07 - GMT 20:07