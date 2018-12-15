Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on Saturday that the Houthis bowing to the political process in Yemen confirms that the military strength, political will, the administrative and economic effectiveness and support of the Arab coalition as an effective weapon to force the militias to accept peace and end the coup.

In a series of tweets, the minister - in the legitimate government of president Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi – added that Sweden deal on Yemen stressed the commitment of the Houthi militias to an unconditioned continuation of consultations in early January next year and according to the three references to end the militias practices of political blackmail against the legitimate government, the coalition and international community in each session of negotiations.

Minister al-Eryani added saying: “The flow of humanitarian and relief supplies through the port of Hodeidah will bring down the economic blockade and the Houthis trading by the deteriorating humanitarian situation of the Yemenis in order to prolong the coup.”

He said: “Restoring Hodeidah’s revenues to the treasury will affect the sources of funding of the pro-Iranian Houthi militias and would support the development of the state revenues, contributing to the salaries of civil servants.”

The cease-fire agreement in the Hodeidah, which came into force on Thursday, includes “the gradual withdrawal of militias from three ports in Hodeidah and within the city.”

The agreement also give the UN a leading role in organizing and conducting inspections, within the coming days, at the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 December 2018 KSA 18:35 - GMT 15:35