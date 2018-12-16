Source speaking to Al Arabiya News Channel have revealed that the British delegation at the United Nations is currently working on a draft resolution on the situation in Yemen, and it is expected that members of the Security Council will vote in its favor within the next few days.

The draft resolution aims to form a "strong and effective" monitoring mechanism suggested by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in the Red Sea city of Hodeidah.

Sources pointed out that diplomats have agreed on a set of objectives, most important of which is to grant Griffiths the full support to implement the Sweden agreements. As well as granting the necessary authority to carry out the monitoring tasks and the mobilization of international support for the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

In addition to calling on the special envoy to submit reports to the UN Security council on about the commitment to implement the agreement and report any violations.

The objectives are as below:

1- The draft resolution would welcome the parties’ participation at the Stockholm consultations and the agreements that had been reached, which the draft resolution would describe as an important step towards the implementation of resolution 2216 and would quote the contents of resolution 2216.

2- The draft resolution will include the ratification of the Stockholm Conventions, including the Prisoners' Exchange Agreement, the Hodeidah Agreement and the Taiz Understanding. It will encourage the parties to continue to work towards a gradual opening of the Sana'a Airport and to reach economic agreements (including paying public sector salaries) of the timetable agreed upon by the Parties.

3- The draft resolution will also include the ratification of the Hodeidah/Taez preparations which include an immediate ceasefire and will call for applying it implementation according to the agreed timed schedules.

4- The draft resolution also includes authorize the United Nations to provide the support required by the parties, including monitoring the implementation of the agreements reached, and on how to report violations to the Security Council.

5- The draft resolution will welcome the involvement of the parties in discussing a framework for the upcoming negotiations, presented by the UN Special Envoy to the parties. The draft resolution will encourage the parties to continue this engagement to pave the way for the start of formal negotiations with a view to finding a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

6- The draft resolution will also include the condemnation of Houthi attacks using ballistic missiles and drones, as well as their attacks against shipping lines. The draft resolution would also deplore the provision of weapons by the Houthis to resolution 2216, and would deplore the military and illegal exploitation of civilian infrastructure and reports of the use of civilians as human shields.

7- The draft resolution will condemn Houthi attacks against merchant ships in the Bab al-Mandab area and the surrounding region.

8- The draft resolution will reaffirm that the crisis can only be resolved through a comprehensive political process, as called for in resolution 2216, the Gulf Initiative and the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference.

9- The draft resolution would welcome the progress made by the parties in dealing with the humanitarian situation, welcome the Alliance's financial commitments in that regard and appeal to the Member States of the international community to provide additional funding for United Nations-led humanitarian operations.

10- The draft resolution will emphasize the importance of adherence to international humanitarian law.

11- The draft resolution will emphasize the need for the regional States concerned to refrain from any action that might undermine the political process and stresses the need to respect their obligations towards the arms embargo.

12 - The draft resolution will include a request by the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council on the extent of application (for agreements reached by the parties) and for any breaches of obligations.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 December 2018 KSA 14:25 - GMT 11:25