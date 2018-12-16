Sources said that Houthi militias have looted equipment, documents and goods owned by traders and investors in the port of Hodeidah ahead of an agreed-upon withdrawal from the city.

Foodstuffs, cars, supplies and other items that were on their way through the port were also stolen by the Houthis, sources confirmed.

Sources said that in the past three weeks, the city of Hodeidah has witnessed systematic plundering of government institutions as militias have replaced their uniforms with military ones, concealed their military vehicles and replaced them with other colors as camouflage.

The looting comes two days after the signing of an agreement between the legitimate Yemeni government and the Houthis in Sweden, which provides for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of militias from the city and its ports, in addition to allowing access to aid to Taiz, which has been surrounded by Houthi militias for years.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 December 2018 KSA 07:10 - GMT 04:10