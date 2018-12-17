Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has released a statement in which it rejected the position recently expressed by the United States Senate and any interference in its internal affairs.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia rejects the position expressed recently by the United States Senate, which was based upon unsubstantiated claims and allegations, and contained blatant interferences in the Kingdom’s internal affairs, undermining the Kingdom’s regional and international role,” the foreign ministry statement read.

“While the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to continue to further develop its relations with the United States of America, the Kingdom also expresses its concern regarding the positions that were expressed by members of an esteemed legislative body of an allied and friendly government, a government that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, holds at the highest regard, and with whom the Kingdom maintains deep strategic, political, economic, and security ties that were built over several decades to serve the interests of both countries and peoples,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia said it categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that “disrespect its leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque and the Crown Prince, and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature”.

Saudi Arabia said it emphasizes that such a position will not affect its leading role in the region, in the Arab and Muslim worlds, and internationally and added that it would will continue to fulfill its pivotal role.

