Saudi consumers in recent days launched a boycott campaign of Turkish products to protest against what they called “Ankara’s position on the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi”.

Saudi activists took the campaign on social media against the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in handling the Khashoggi file.

The campaign which was represented through the hashtag #Saudis_rejecting_the_Turkish_Products aimed at boycotting all Turkish products and replacing them with local or other products from “friendly countries”.

The Saudi activists said that their campaign’s goal was to “punish the Turkish president”, whom they said follows a negative policy against Saudi Arabia. While the Turkish economy fell off a cliff in 2018, many users online were questioning why they would help Ankara, which is taking a position against their country.

A Saudi consumer said, through the campaign’s hashtag, that Erdogan hated himself. Another one tweeted that while Turkey is preoccupied with the kingdom’s internal affairs, Saudis were busy building their future.

“Turkish products should be boycotted,” another user said, considering that Anakara is conspiring against Saudi Arabia.

Many users published through the hashtag an image showing a list of several Turkish products sold in Saudi Arabia asking others not to purchase them.

بسببك ، الشعب السعودي يقاطع البضائع والسياحة التركية



Because of you, the Saudi people boycott goods and Turkish tourism



Sizler yüzünden, Suudi halkı malları ve Türk turizmini boykot ediyor https://t.co/VQbJUHOqCK — عبدالله المطيري 🇸🇦MBS 🇸🇦 (@abady474) December 15, 2018

A user tweeted that everyone should boycott the Turkish products, adding that “by buying Turkish products you are supporting terrorism…we should boycott it today”.

In an angry tone, another one tweeted: “Since our country is being fiercely attacked by Erdogan’s official media and Erdogan’s provocative statements; our national duty urges us to boycott any Turkish product as a response to these repeated offenses.”

#No_to_Turkey_Travel_and_products

Because of the actions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the direction of Saudi Arabia and its attempt to discredit the world and the Muslim world in particular we will boycott Turkish tourism and Turkish products a victory for our grea pic.twitter.com/bBH2wt9cV9 — يحيى العاصميMBS.KSA🇸🇦 (@MBS_alasmi999) December 2, 2018

“What if more than 20 million Saudis boycotted the Turkish products and tourism?” one user wondered, saying that it would be “a slap on the face for Erdogan and anyone who think to offend the kingdom, its leadership or people, we would stand together”.

