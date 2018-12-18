A clandestine weekend visit of several Democrat members of the US Congress to Doha wouldn’t have come to light if the Qatari media didn’t give it away, a news report has claimed.

According to the Conservative Review report, the Democrat members of Congress flew to Doha over the weekend to attend the annual Doha Forum and meet with members of the Qatari regime.

However, the representatives’ social media accounts and websites found that none of them discussed their trip. There was nothing on Twitter or Facebook and even nothing on their Congressional websites.

Doha Forum

The report claims that Democrat Reps. Donald Norcross (N.J.), Dan Kildee (Mich.), Jim Hines (Conn.), Dr. Ami Bera (Calif.), Brendan Boyle (Penn.), and Andre Carson (Ind.) all attended the weekend’s Doha Forum.

According to the report, this information was only found thanks to Qatari state media and a Twitter post by Ben Smith, the editor of BuzzFeed, which was a sponsor for the Doha Forum.

In recent years, the Qatari regime has taken strides away from its partnership with the United States and has instead realigned with hostile regimes such as Iran and Turkey, says the report.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 December 2018 KSA 15:59 - GMT 12:59