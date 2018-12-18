By royal decree, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered the continuation of allowances covering cost of living, which is 1,000 riyals monthly to citizens who are civil employees, and military personnel.

Pensioners who are beneficiaries of the General Organization for Social Insurance will receive 500 riyals monthly, as well as the continued increase of the monthly allowance of male and female students by ten percent.

The idea was presented to King Salman by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This will be in effect for one fiscal year until the kingdom’s social protection system is further studied.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 December 2018 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22