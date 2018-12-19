Yemeni girl, Bouthaini al-Rimi, has left the King Khalid International Airport on a private plane headed to Yemen on Wednesday along with her family after they expressed that they would like to return home.

Rimi was in Riyadh receiving treatment, which was fully covered by Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Center Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which organized a specialized treatment program for her.

Rimi and her family’s return was done following the completion of all necessary processes including coordination with the legitimate government and expatriates affairs as well as the Yemeni embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni government had requested that the Arab Coalition urgently transfer Rimi to Saudi Arabia to receive proper treatment after she had suffered injuries, where a specialized hospital in Riyadh took her in and provided her with full health care and rehabilitation treatments.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 December 2018 KSA 21:00 - GMT 18:00