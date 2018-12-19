The Arab Coalition bombed a Houthi air base in Yemen’s capital on Wednesday as a local cease-fire held around the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The coalition said it struck the Houthi air base next to Sanaa’s international airport, destroying a rocket launcher and a drone that was preparing to carry out an attack.

The coalition said that the targeting was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, especially that all preventive measures had been taken.

The coalition also pointed out that the Houthi militias were using Sanaa Airport as a military base, which is in blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

This violation is accompanied by 21 Houthi violations since Monday night to the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.

“The militias have broken the agreement on 21 occasions since its entry into force on Monday night,” a coalition source told AFP. “There are indications on the ground showing that they chose to ignore the agreement.”

“We will continue to exercise restraint at this stage, but initial indications are not reassuring,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A fragile cease-fire this week halted months of heavy fighting in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, through which the country imports 70 percent of its food and humanitarian aid.



The coalition urged the UN to quickly deploy officers to oversee the withdrawal of the opposing forces from the city and its outskirts, warning that the truce could break down. A UN team led by a Dutch general is expected to travel to Hodeidah later this week.

- With AP

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 December 2018 KSA 17:09 - GMT 14:09