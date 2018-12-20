Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE will continue to work with the US to find an end to the conflict in Afghanistan, in a tweet on Thursday.
SHOW MORE
We will continue to work with our allies; USA and UAE and others to produce positive results for the brotherly Afghani people in order to find an end to the conflict and establish much needed peace and security in Afghanistan.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) December 20, 2018
How are we doing?