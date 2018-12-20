Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE will continue to work with the US to find an end to the conflict in Afghanistan, in a tweet on Thursday.

In a previous tweet, the prince had said that the peace talks held in the UAE will help with dialogue and reconciliation between the Afghani warring parties.

We will continue to work with our allies; USA and UAE and others to produce positive results for the brotherly Afghani people in order to find an end to the conflict and establish much needed peace and security in Afghanistan. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) December 20, 2018

He also said that the talks were “productive and will help promote intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending the conflict.

The UAE had hosted, early this week, the US-Taliban reconciliation talks in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The two-day Afghan reconciliation conference fructified in tangible results that are positive for all parties concerned.

Another round of talks will be held in Abu Dhabi to complete the Afghanistan reconciliation process.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 December 2018 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17