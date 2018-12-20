The Saudi Intelligence Restructuring Committee held several subsequent meetings to assess the current situation and identify gaps in the organizational structure, policies, procedures, governance, legal frameworks and rehabilitation mechanisms.

It also recommended short, medium and long-term development solutions within the General Intelligence Presidency Development Program.

The committee approved a number of urgent solutions that go as follows:

1. Developing a general strategy and development department to ensure that operations are in line with the presidential strategy and national security strategy and link them to the head of general intelligence.

2. Establishing a General Directorate for Legal Affairs to review intelligence operations in accordance with international laws, charters and human rights and to link them to the Head of General Intelligence.

3. Developing a public performance appraisal and internal audit department to evaluate operations and verify compliance with the approved procedures and reporting to the Chief of General Intelligence.

4. Activating the intelligence activity committee and setting up a mechanism for its tasks, which aims at preliminary review and selection of appropriate competencies for the tasks.

The Kingdom declares that it is continuing to develop and govern its institutions as part of its strategy to develop the governmental system, especially the security and intelligence services, in order to reach the best international practices, confirming that it continues to achieve its objectives both locally and internationally under the leading role of the Kingdom in the Arab and Islamic world.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 December 2018 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45