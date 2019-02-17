The plane carrying Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his official delegation to Islamabad was accompanied by Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets when it entered Pakistani airspace as he was arriving for his state visit

Photos of the fighter jets were tweeted by Bader al-Asaker, Head of the Private Office for HRH the Crown Prince and Chairman of Misk Initiatives Center on Sunday. The fighter jets are produced jointly by Pakistan and China.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived to Islamabad Sunday as the first leg of his state visit to Pakistan, India and China.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 23:28 - GMT 20:28