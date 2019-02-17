In response to requests put forward by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said “Consider me in Saudi Arabia the ambassador of Pakistan. We cannot say no to Pakistan. Whatever we can do we will deliver.”

Pakistani Prime Minister had requested that the immigration process for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims be conducted in “the three major cities” of Pakistan. Khan also requested that Saudi Arabia consider the 2.5 million Pakistani workers on its soil as their own.

The statements came during a dinner banquet held in honor of the Saudi Crown Prince in Islamabad, after Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed seven memorandums of understandings worth $20 bln between the two countries across several sectors including oil, mining and energy.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 02:03 - GMT 23:03