In response to requests put forward by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said “Consider me in Saudi Arabia the ambassador of Pakistan. We cannot say no to Pakistan. Whatever we can do we will deliver.”SHOW MORE
