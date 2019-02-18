Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan co-chaired the inaugural session of the joint Supreme Coordination Council between their two countries.

The council was set up to bolster the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said last Friday, days ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Islamabad.

“The Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will help the two countries for effective coordination and follow up to achieve mutually agreed objectives,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a number of memorandums of understandings worth $20 billion across several sectors including oil, mining and energy on Sunday. The deals were signed on Sunday upon the arrival of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Islamabad on an official visit.

One of the deals signed was to build an oil refinery at Pakistan’s Gwadar Port worth $10 billion.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 23:12 - GMT 20:12