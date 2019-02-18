A health center will be established in the name of Farman Ali Khan, a Pakistani who died during the floods in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The center, which will be established under the direction of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is located in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Khan was born and raised.

Farman Ali Khan died after heroically saving 14 lives during the 2009 Jeddah floods in Saudi Arabia.

Khan was posthumously awarded the Order of King Abdulaziz, a Saudi Arabian order of merit, for his bravery, and a street in Jeddah was named after him.

The directive to establish the health center was issued during the Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan on Sunday.

The Crown Prince arrived in Islamabad in the first stop of his Asian tour on Sunday. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit will consolidate bilateral relations between Riyadh and Islamabad.



