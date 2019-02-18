Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from the Kingdom’s jails during a high-profile visit to Islamabad, the official Twitter account of the Pakistani Government tweeted on Monday.
HRH Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to PM Imran Khan's request.— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 18, 2019
~Foreign Minister
