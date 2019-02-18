Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from the Kingdom’s jails during a high-profile visit to Islamabad, the official Twitter account of the Pakistani Government tweeted on Monday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has agreed to free 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect, the tweet said, citing Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, “cases of the remaining will be reviewed,” the tweet added.

HRH Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to PM Imran Khan's request.

~Foreign Minister — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 18, 2019

The Pakistani Information Minsiter Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted about the news, using the hashtag #KSAPakistanNewEra.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed investment agreements with Pakistan worth $20 billion.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Pakistan on Sunday at the beginning of an Asian tour, which will include China.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 20:23 - GMT 17:23