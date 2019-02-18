Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistan’s highest civilian honor on Monday before he left the country for his next stop, India.

After receiving the Nishan-e-Pakistan (Order of Pakistan) from President Arif Alvi, the Crown Prince lauded the contributions of Pakistani expatriates in developing Saudi Arabia, especially in expansion projects related to the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

“More than two million Pakistanis are working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and contributing to the development of both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,” said the Crown Prince.

He further emphasized the long standing relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan since the latter’s founding. “The brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan focuses on the principle of Islamic solidarity. It is a model to be emulated by other nations,” he added.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a number of memorandums of understandings worth $20 billion across several sectors including oil, mining and energy on Sunday.

The Crown Prince will next visit India and his Asian tour is expected to end with two days in China on Thursday and Friday.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 20:24 - GMT 17:24