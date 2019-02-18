The US is still supporting the Arab military coalition in Yemen, an American army general told AFP Sunday, days after lawmakers voted to end involvement in the war ravaged country.

The US continues to “provide support to the coalition, in particular to help them... be discriminative in targeting and to minimize the risk of civilian causalities”, said Major General David C. Hill, deputy commander of US Army Central.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to direct President Donald Trump to end within 30 days all participation in hostilities “in or affecting Yemen”, where Washington supports the Arab coalition backing the Yemeni legitimate government against Iran-backed Houthi militias.

The US has been providing bombs and other weapons, as well as intelligence support, to the coalition, but announced in November it was ending refueling of Saudi warplanes.

Should the Senate pass the resolution on Yemen, it could force Trump to issue the first veto of his tenure.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 01:38 - GMT 22:38