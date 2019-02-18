A US military hospital funded by the United Arab Emirates will be built in Abu Dhabi to treat Emirati soldiers and regionally based American troops, a US army official said on Sunday.

Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, said the US would deploy medical military personnel in support of a facility “very similar” to the one in Landstuhl, Germany - the biggest American hospital outside the US.

“We are going to put that right here in Abu Dhabi,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition in the UAE capital.

“When completed, this facility, which is funded by the UAE, will provide much-needed emergency medical support to both Emirati forces and to regionally based US forces,” he said without specifying how much the project would cost.

Hooper said the project was still in its “preliminary stages” and the United States was “looking forward to opening the center as quickly as practicable”.

The United Arab Emirates has not yet announced any plans for such a hospital.

The US has a number of military bases across the Gulf - the largest in Qatar with about 10,000 troops, while UAE forces have been in Yemen since 2015 as part of an Arab coalition to bolster the government against the Houthi militias.

The UAE is a key regional ally of the United States and maintains close ties with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 00:30 - GMT 21:30