A redeployment of forces in Yemen’s Hodeidah by the warring parties could start “possibly even today or tomorrow,” United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.



The Houthis and the Yemeni government agreed at talks in Sweden in December to withdraw troops by January 7 from the Red Sea city under a truce aimed at averting a full-scale assault on the port and paving the way for negotiations to end the four-year war.



But the pact stalled over control of Hodeidah, a lifeline for millions facing famine. After weeks of diplomacy, the United Nations said on Sunday the parties had reached agreement on phase one of a troop redeployment.



“With the beginning, possibly even today or tomorrow, of the implementation of that part of the Hodeidah agreement we now have the opportunity to move from the promise made in Sweden to hope now for Yemen,” Griffiths told the 15-member council.

Ceasefire

Under phase one, the Houthis would withdraw from the ports of Hodeidah, Saleef, used for grains, and Ras Isa, used for oil.

This would be met by a retreat of the coalition forces from the eastern outskirts of Hodeidah, where battles raged before a ceasefire went into effect on December 18.



Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said late on Monday the withdrawal of troops from the ports could be implemented in the two days following Sunday’s agreement but the group was waiting to hear from the United Nations.



However, the Yemeni government believes implementation of phase one should only start when both sides agree on the local authority that will run the ports and the city under the Stockholm agreement, said Sadeq Daweed, a government spokesman.



Two sources involved in the negotiations, who declined to be named, said on Monday that both sides had yet to agree on a mechanism for local forces to take over security at the ports and city.



Griffiths said phase one of the redeployment of forces would “facilitate humanitarian access to the Red Sea Mills.”



The World Food Program grain stores at the Red Sea Mills are enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month and have been inaccessible for more than five months. The United Nations has warned the food is at risk of rotting.



Griffiths urged the parties to agree on the details of the second phase of troop withdrawals, which entails full redeployment of both parties’ forces in Hodeidah province.



The Hodeidah truce has largely been respected but there have been intermittent skirmishes in flashpoints on the city’s edges.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 February 2019 KSA 22:56 - GMT 19:56