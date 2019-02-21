The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it will resume its work in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz, after some of its projects had been on hold in the city due to the assassination of one of its representatives in April 2018.

The announcement was made during a meeting that took place in the temporary capital Aden, between the head of the ICRC sub-delegation, Kevin Moore, and Taiz military axis commander, Major General Sameer al-Sabiri.

During the meeting, al-Sabiri listed the urgent needs that Taiz lacks, affirming that the governorate has grown safer for the delegation to reopen its office without any issues.

From his side, Moore stressed on ICRC’s determination to execute its projects in some of the governorate’s districts, saying that their work has not completely stopped since the assassination of their Taiz representative, Hanna Lahhoud, but that some of their activities were halted.

Moore also said that the Red Cross will take part in many of the governorate’s activities, with their activism in the field of protection being the priority.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 February 2019 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28