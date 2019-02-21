Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in China in what is the final stop of his Asian tour that has seen him visit Pakistan and India during the past week.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the Saudi Crown Prince will meet with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Crown Prince Mohammed will then co-chair the third meeting of the China-Saudi Arabia High-Level Joint Committee.

“In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia has maintained a sound momentum of development with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation in such areas as energy, infrastructure and space satellite,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

The two-day visit to Beijing, according to the spokesman, will seek to “promote the greater development of Sino-Saudi relations” and “deepen cooperation” on China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

“We hope this visit can further strengthen the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, build greater synergy between our development strategies, deepen cooperation in various sectors under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and boost in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of common concern, so as to achieve greater progress in China-Saudi Arabia relations,” he added.

During the visit, a Saudi-Chinese Forum in Beijing is scheduled for Friday to promote joint economic cooperation between the two countries and consolidate economic and cultural relations to achieve the goals of sustainable development in various fields, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

