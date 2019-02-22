Saudi Arabia has decided to include the Chinese language in the curriculum at all stages of education in Saudi schools and universities.



The agreement was finalized during Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to China.



It is aimed at strengthening friendship and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China, and deepening the strategic partnership at all levels, according to Saudi Press Agency.



The inclusion of the Chinese language in the curriculum will enhance the cultural diversity of students in the Kingdom and contribute to the achievement of future national goals in the field of education under Vision 2030, reported SPA.



It is an important step toward opening new academic horizons for students of various educational levels in the Kingdom. Learning Chinese as a bridge between the two peoples will contribute to increasing trade and cultural ties.



On Thursday, the kingdom’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, had announced the “Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China.”

Last Update: Friday, 22 February 2019 KSA 19:43 - GMT 16:43