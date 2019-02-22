Saudi Arabia has decided to include the Chinese language in the curriculum at all stages of education in Saudi schools and universities.
The agreement was finalized during Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to China.
It is aimed at strengthening friendship and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China, and deepening the strategic partnership at all levels, according to Saudi Press Agency.
The inclusion of the Chinese language in the curriculum will enhance the cultural diversity of students in the Kingdom and contribute to the achievement of future national goals in the field of education under Vision 2030, reported SPA.
It is an important step toward opening new academic horizons for students of various educational levels in the Kingdom. Learning Chinese as a bridge between the two peoples will contribute to increasing trade and cultural ties.
On Thursday, the kingdom’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, had announced the “Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?