Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Vice-Premier of China, Han Zheng, chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Chinese High-Level Committee in Beijing to promote joint economic cooperation between the two countries and consolidate economic and cultural relations.
سمو #ولي_العهد ونائب رئيس الدولة بجمهورية #الصين يرأسان أعمال الدورة (3) للجنة السعودية الصينية المشتركة لاستعراض مجالات التنسيق السياسي والأمني، وتعزيز التعاون التجاري والاستثماري والثقافي والتقني والشراكة في نطاق رؤية المملكة 2030 ومبادرة الحزام والطريق.#ولي_العهد_في_الصين
