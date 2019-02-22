Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Vice-Premier of China, Han Zheng, chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Chinese High-Level Committee in Beijing to promote joint economic cooperation between the two countries and consolidate economic and cultural relations.

The meeting comes as part of the Crown Prince’s official two-day visit to China.

In the meeting, the two countries discussed ways to enhance coordination and strengthen bilateral partnership in all fields, including political and security coordination, promoting trade and investment, cultural and technical cooperation within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Several agreements, memorandums of understanding, and investment projects between Saudi Arabia and China have also been signed.

سمو #ولي_العهد ونائب رئيس الدولة بجمهورية #الصين يرأسان أعمال الدورة (3) للجنة السعودية الصينية المشتركة لاستعراض مجالات التنسيق السياسي والأمني، وتعزيز التعاون التجاري والاستثماري والثقافي والتقني والشراكة في نطاق رؤية المملكة 2030 ومبادرة الحزام والطريق.#ولي_العهد_في_الصين pic.twitter.com/XD3tYnXc93 — بدر العساكر Bader Al Asaker (@Badermasaker) February 22, 2019

Earlier on Friday, the Crown Prince met with the Vice-Premier of China prior to the committee meeting.

“They are embracing this opportunity to hold a joint, bilateral, high-level committee meeting to guide and coordinate cooperation in all fields,” said Bader al-Asaker, the head of the Crown Prince’s private office and the Chairman of Misk Initiative Center, in a tweet.

Last Update: Friday, 22 February 2019 KSA 14:10 - GMT 11:10