Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, in his capacity as deputy king, issued three royal decrees including the appointment of Prince Khalid bin Salman as Deputy Defense Minister and Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan as Ambassador to the United States.

In addition, a third royal decree issued on Saturday also ordered the payment of a month’s salary in reward to the participants in the front lines of military actions in the “southern region of the Kingdom.”

Earlier in the day, Saudi King Salman issued a decree deputizing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “to steer the state’s affairs” throughout the period of the King’s absence during his visit to Egypt to take part in the first joint Arab League-European Union summit.

