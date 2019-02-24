Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egypt’s President Abdelfattah el-Sisi held a bilateral meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday before the first joint summit of Arab League and European Union leaders set to start on Sunday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two brotherly countries. They also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and Egypt in various fields, as well as means of enhancing and developing them.

King Salman and the Egyptian president then held a session of expanded, official talks in the presence of the delegations from the two countries.

During the meeting, they stressed the importance of establishing the Council of the Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

King Salman also ordered the release of a number of Egyptian citizens detained and imprisoned in the Kingdom in a number of different cases. Some were reportedly in violation of residency laws, where they were unable to pay fines in order to be able to legally return to their country.

According to SPA, the Egyptian embassy in the Kingdom will follow up with the concerned authorities to ensure their speedy return to Egypt.

The two-day summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh is billed as a starting point for the two regional bodies to boost cooperation on shared strategic priorities including migration, security and climate change.

Economic development, the Palestinian question, and the conflicts in Libya, Syria and Yemen are also up for discussion.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council Forum kick started on Saturday in Cairo on the sidelines of King Salman’s visit. Speakers at the forum highlighted Saudi-Egyptian close relations in various fields.

- With SPA

