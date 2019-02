A Saudi royal decree has appointed Prince Khalid bin Salman as Deputy Defense Minister while Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan was named Ambassador to the United States.

The royal decree issued on Saturday also ordered the payment of a month’s salary in reward to the participants in the front lines of military actions in the southern region of the Kingdom.

