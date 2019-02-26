The UN said Tuesday it had reached a food aid warehouse on the frontlines in Yemen, holding enough supplies to feed millions of people, for the first time since September.

“I have just received a piece of good news. Finally, it was possible for us to reach the Red Sea Mills which are important infrastructure in relation to distribution of namely essential food and other elements,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a pledging conference for Yemen in Geneva.

The world body is seeking $4 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen this year. Saudi Arabia announced it would contribute $500 million.

A spokesman for the World Food Programme told AFP that it was an evaluation mission that had reached the warehouse near the western port city of Hodeidah.

