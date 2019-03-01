Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced that a Royal Decree has been issued granting approval of stripping the Saudi nationality from the son of late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Hamza, according to Okaz newspaper.

On Thursday, the United States had offered a $1 million reward for information on Hamza bin Laden, seeing him as an emerging face of extremism.

Hamza bin Laden is believed to have spent years with his mother in Iran, where it is thought his wedding took place, and is suspected to still be living there.

Last Update: Friday, 1 March 2019 KSA 17:45 - GMT 14:45