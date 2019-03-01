Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced that a Royal Decree has been issued granting approval of stripping the Saudi nationality from the son of late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Hamza, according to Okaz newspaper.SHOW MORE
