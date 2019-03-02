British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said that strategic relations with Saudi Arabia have contributed to the security of the United Kingdom.

“Excellent first meeting with FM Ibrahim al-Assaf & (Adel al-Jubeir) today in Riyadh. Our strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia helps us to keep the UK safe, to make progress on diplomatic priorities like Yemen, and to discuss frankly issues of concern,” Hunt tweeted on Saturday.

Hunt’s statement came during his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf in Riyadh on Saturday.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the historical relations binding the two Kingdoms and bilateral existing partnership between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing latest regional as well as international developments and endeavors exerted towards them,” a statement from Saudi Press Agency (SPA) read.

“Furthermore, they tackled ongoing joint action to combat extremism, terrorism and other issues of common interest,” the statement added.

“Also important discussion with (Adel al-Jubeir) about human rights reforms and current issues including Khashoggi, women activists and guardianship law,” Hunt tweeted.

The British Foreign Secretary also said that his discussions in Riyadh tackled Yemen and the importance of accomplishing peace, adding that he agreed with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on the importance of the immediate withdrawal of the Houthi militia from the port city of Hodeidah.

“Progress fragile but within sight for UN-backed peace talks on Yemen, as I discussed with Yemeni President Hadi in Riyadh today,” Hunt tweeted.

“There is a lack of trust and it is taking too long to implement the Stockholm (deal) but no one has a better plan so we need to get going and end the crisis,” he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 2 March 2019 KSA 20:43 - GMT 17:43