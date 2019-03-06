Russia is working to strengthen ties with the Arabian Gulf states in different sectors, said the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a joint press conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah.

Lavrov said that Saudi Arabia sees a necessity in forming a constitutional committee in Syria as fast as possible and that the international community connects delivering aid to Syria with a political solution. From his side, al-Sabah said that the reintegration of Syria with its Arab neighbors would be positive and called for a faster political solution.

He also stressed on Saudi Arabia and Russia’s are working towards defeating terrorists in Syria.

The Russian FM also expressed his country’s desire to hear more about the American plan for a peace process in the region.

On Qatar, the Lavrov said that there are no Russian initiatives to solve the “Gulf crisis” and that Moscow supports the mediating efforts of Kuwait.

Lavrov’s trip to Kuwait is part of a regional tour, and he is scheduled to arrive in the UAE on Tuesday evening.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 March 2019 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42