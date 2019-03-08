Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, visited Pakistan on Thursday and held talks with the country’s top leaders, the Kingdom’s official news agency SPA said.

During the visit, al-Jubeir met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meetings, they reviewed means to enhance bilateral relations in various fields and discussed the outcome of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visit to Pakistan.

